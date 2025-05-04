Coventry City's Championship Playoff Pursuit: A New Era Under Lampard

Coventry City has clinched a spot in the Championship playoffs, marking a remarkable season turnaround under the management of Frank Lampard. The West Midlands club has risen from 17th to fifth place in the table since Lampard took the helm.

This accomplishment sets up a playoff semi-final against Sunderland, following Coventry's decisive 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough. Lampard expressed gratitude for his staff and players, acknowledging their hard work and the support of the fans.

Lampard also praised his predecessor, Mark Robins, for laying the groundwork for Coventry's success. Under Robins, Coventry progressed from League Two and reached the Championship playoff final in 2023, highlighting his significant contributions to the club's growth.

