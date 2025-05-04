High-Octane Showdowns at the 60th Congressional Cup

Under overcast skies, the 60th Congressional Cup showcased high-stakes sailing drama with skippers vying for semi-final spots in varied styles. American Chris Poole and Switzerland's Eric Monnin secured easy pathways to the knockouts, while Australia's Cole Tapper and local Dave Hood required critical wins for the final four berth.

Currently, Poole and Monnin lead their semi-finals against Tapper and Hood with a 2-0 edge heading into Sunday's finale. Historically, the Congressional Cup allows the leading round-robin skipper to select a semi-final opponent. Poole chose to face Tapper, capitalizing on pre-race entanglements that resulted in multiple penalties for Tapper.

Looking ahead to the crowning of the winner of the prestigious Crimson Blazer on Sunday, the remaining three races promise excitement. Competing in identical Catalina 37s, ten teams from seven nations push for triumph in a regatta that has defined the competitive sailing arena since its inception in 1965.

