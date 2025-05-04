Left Menu

China Clinches Record 14th Sudirman Cup Title

China defeated South Korea 3-1 in the Sudirman Cup final, securing a record 14th title. The match witnessed stunning performances, with Shi Yuqi and the women's doubles duo of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning delivering critical victories, cheered by the home crowd in Xiamen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a spectacular showdown in Xiamen, China triumphed over South Korea 3-1 to claim their 14th Sudirman Cup title, setting a new record at this prestigious biennial mixed team event.

The Chinese team, spearheaded by world number two mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, set the tone with a resilient victory over Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung.

Despite a brief setback, China's momentum was unstoppable, with notable contributions from Shi Yuqi and the formidable women's doubles pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, sealing the victory to the delight of an ecstatic local crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

