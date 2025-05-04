Ethiopian Dominance in Prague Marathon: Lemi Berhanu Hayle Triumphs Again

Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia made history on Sunday as he clinched victory at the Prague International Marathon for the second consecutive year. His winning time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 14 seconds sets a new benchmark, marking him the first runner to defend his title over the race's 30 editions.

Hayle, who also celebrated victory at the 2016 Boston Marathon, showed his prowess after overtaking Kenya's Felix Kipkoech by the 30-kilometer mark, finishing unchallenged.

In the women's race, Bertukan Welde, also from Ethiopia, emerged victoriously, completing her run in a sterling time of 2:20:55, further solidifying Ethiopia's presence in international marathons.

