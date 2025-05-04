Left Menu

Sri Lanka Triumphs Over India with Silva's Stellar Performance

Nilakshika Silva's impactful 56-run innings led Sri Lanka to a significant victory against India after seven years in a women's Tri-series match. With Anushka Sanjeewani and Sugandika Kumari's contributions, Sri Lanka clinched the win, edging closer to the final and pushing South Africa closer to elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:50 IST
Sri Lanka Triumphs Over India with Silva's Stellar Performance
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka secured a remarkable win against India in a women's Tri-series match, thanks to an outstanding performance by all-rounder Nilakshika Silva, who scored a decisive 56 off just 33 balls.

This victory, Sri Lanka's second in the tournament, propels them towards the final while simultaneously complicating South Africa's path, as India remains in contention after earlier successes.

The match featured intense moments, including Silva's dynamic counter-attack and solid finishes by Anushka Sanjeewani and Sugandika Kumari, ultimately steering Sri Lanka to triumph despite a challenging chase against India's competitive total of 275.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025