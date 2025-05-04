Sri Lanka Triumphs Over India with Silva's Stellar Performance

Sri Lanka secured a remarkable win against India in a women's Tri-series match, thanks to an outstanding performance by all-rounder Nilakshika Silva, who scored a decisive 56 off just 33 balls.

This victory, Sri Lanka's second in the tournament, propels them towards the final while simultaneously complicating South Africa's path, as India remains in contention after earlier successes.

The match featured intense moments, including Silva's dynamic counter-attack and solid finishes by Anushka Sanjeewani and Sugandika Kumari, ultimately steering Sri Lanka to triumph despite a challenging chase against India's competitive total of 275.

