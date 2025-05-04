Delhi Capitals Ready for Crucial Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Delhi Capitals, fresh off a brief rest period, are set to challenge the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their 11th match of IPL 2025. Scheduled for Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, the Capitals, currently fifth in the standings, have accumulated 12 points from six victories in ten games.

In a pre-match press conference, batter Karun Nair spoke about the importance of seizing crucial moments within the game. "We're doing well in many games, but it's essential to play with freedom," he stated. The break allowed the team to refocus and aim for peak performance at crucial times.

When questioned about their playoff strategy, Nair stressed the team's commitment to winning each game. He mentioned the importance of focusing on aspects within their control, such as their performance, rather than dwelling on past or future standings. On his personal form, the veteran batter noted his aim to enhance his play by turning small contributions into match-winning performances.

