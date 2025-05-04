Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals' Nail-Biting Run Chase Against Varun's Bowling Brilliance

Rajasthan Royals fell short in a thrilling chase against a formidable bowling lineup, finishing at 205 for eight in 20 overs. Riyan Parag's 95 ran close to securing a win but Varun Chakravarthy's effective bowling proved decisive as Royals ended just two runs short of their target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting encounter, the Rajasthan Royals were tasked with chasing a challenging target of 207 runs set by their opponents. Despite a resilient innings from Riyan Parag, who scored an impressive 95 runs, the team narrowly missed their mark, closing their innings at 205 for eight wickets after 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy's strategic bowling was instrumental in restricting the Royals. He managed to take two pivotal wickets, including that of Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga, adding pressure on the Rajasthan side.

Other bowlers such as Moeen Ali and Harshit Rana also contributed, with each claiming crucial wickets to stifle the Royals' progression, ultimately securing a narrow victory by just two runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

