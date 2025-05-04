Rajasthan Royals' Nail-Biting Run Chase Against Varun's Bowling Brilliance

In an exciting encounter, the Rajasthan Royals were tasked with chasing a challenging target of 207 runs set by their opponents. Despite a resilient innings from Riyan Parag, who scored an impressive 95 runs, the team narrowly missed their mark, closing their innings at 205 for eight wickets after 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy's strategic bowling was instrumental in restricting the Royals. He managed to take two pivotal wickets, including that of Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga, adding pressure on the Rajasthan side.

Other bowlers such as Moeen Ali and Harshit Rana also contributed, with each claiming crucial wickets to stifle the Royals' progression, ultimately securing a narrow victory by just two runs.

