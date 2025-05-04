Left Menu

Cricket's Rising Star: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in IPL

Teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled fans with his performance in the IPL, capturing the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At just 14, the 'son of Bihar' smashed a 35-ball century, earning accolades and highlighting the importance of sports in India's youth policy.

Patna | Updated: 04-05-2025
Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become a household name after delivering a stunning performance in the IPL, earning praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The young athlete, hailed as the 'son of Bihar', has impressed with his fearless approach and dedication to the sport.

At just 14, Suryavanshi's remarkable 35-ball century for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans has made waves in the cricketing community. Modi highlighted Vaibhav's achievements during a video address at the Khelo India Youth Games inauguration, emphasizing the role of rigorous training and relentless practice in his success.

The Prime Minister also underscored the government's commitment to promoting sports through policies and the inclusion of various games such as Gatka and Kho-kho in national competitions. The new national education policy aims to integrate sports into mainstream education, fostering both athletic excellence and team spirit among India's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

