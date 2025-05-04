Sri Lanka Women Clinch Thrilling Victory Over India in ODI Tri-Series

Sri Lanka Women pulled off a spectacular win against India Women in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The thrilling match saw brilliant performances from Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi, who stormed their team to victory with vital half-centuries.

The hosts, tasked with chasing a daunting target of 276 runs, wrapped up the match in the last over, securing their win with just three wickets in hand. Key contributions also came from Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, and others, who played critical roles in reaching the target in 49.1 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's decision to bowl first proved astute as they restricted India Women to 275/9 in their 50 overs. The visitors' innings was spearheaded by Richa Ghosh's 58-run knock. Effective bowling from Chamari Athapaththu and Sugandika Kumari, who shared six wickets between them, ensured a tight contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)