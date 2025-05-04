Left Menu

Sri Lanka Women Clinch Thrilling Victory Over India in ODI Tri-Series

Sri Lanka Women claimed a nail-biting victory against India Women in the ODI tri-series, courtesy of stellar half-centuries by Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi. The hosts chased down a target of 276 with three wickets in hand, winning the match in the last over at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:06 IST
Sri Lanka Women Clinch Thrilling Victory Over India in ODI Tri-Series
Team Sri Lanka Women celebrating after taking a wicket (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Women pulled off a spectacular win against India Women in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The thrilling match saw brilliant performances from Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi, who stormed their team to victory with vital half-centuries.

The hosts, tasked with chasing a daunting target of 276 runs, wrapped up the match in the last over, securing their win with just three wickets in hand. Key contributions also came from Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, and others, who played critical roles in reaching the target in 49.1 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's decision to bowl first proved astute as they restricted India Women to 275/9 in their 50 overs. The visitors' innings was spearheaded by Richa Ghosh's 58-run knock. Effective bowling from Chamari Athapaththu and Sugandika Kumari, who shared six wickets between them, ensured a tight contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025