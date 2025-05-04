Sri Lanka Women Clinch Thrilling Victory Over India in ODI Tri-Series
Sri Lanka Women claimed a nail-biting victory against India Women in the ODI tri-series, courtesy of stellar half-centuries by Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi. The hosts chased down a target of 276 with three wickets in hand, winning the match in the last over at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Women pulled off a spectacular win against India Women in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The thrilling match saw brilliant performances from Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi, who stormed their team to victory with vital half-centuries.
The hosts, tasked with chasing a daunting target of 276 runs, wrapped up the match in the last over, securing their win with just three wickets in hand. Key contributions also came from Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, and others, who played critical roles in reaching the target in 49.1 overs.
Earlier, Sri Lanka's decision to bowl first proved astute as they restricted India Women to 275/9 in their 50 overs. The visitors' innings was spearheaded by Richa Ghosh's 58-run knock. Effective bowling from Chamari Athapaththu and Sugandika Kumari, who shared six wickets between them, ensured a tight contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Governor Champions 'Gully Cricket' as Catalyst for Youth Development
Bangladesh Secures ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Spot Amid West Indies' Heartbreak
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Teenage Cricket Prodigy Shaking Up IPL
Rashid Latif's Revelation: Unveiling the Dark Side of Cricket
Cricket Boy's Letter Spurs Major Land Reclamation in Hyderabad