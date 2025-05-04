Pisa's Triumphant Return: A 34-Year Wait for Serie A
Pisa returns to Serie A after 34 years, securing promotion despite a loss to Bari. Filippo Inzaghi's squad capitalizes on Spezia's defeat by Reggiana, ensuring a nine-point lead. Pisa joins Sassuolo, who won the league and were already promoted, while Spezia enters promotion playoffs.
After a 34-year hiatus, Pisa will make a triumphant return to Serie A, Italy's top football league, next season. Under the guidance of Filippo Inzaghi, the team secured promotion despite a 1-0 defeat to Bari on Sunday, as rivals Spezia also faltered with a 2-1 loss to Reggiana.
Pisa's guaranteed promotion comes with a considerable nine-point advantage in Serie B, joining Sassuolo, who topped the league and earned promotion earlier in April after being relegated last season. This success marks a significant achievement for Inzaghi, the former AC Milan and Juventus striker.
While Pisa celebrates their ascent, Spezia will have to navigate the promotion playoffs, hoping to join the top tier along with the newly-promoted squads. This development adds a dramatic twist to the season's end in Italian football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
