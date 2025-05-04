Left Menu

Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Set to Make History in Bihar

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will commence in Bihar, with over 6,000 young athletes from 36 states competing in 27 sports. Noteworthy participation includes Maharashtra aiming for a third consecutive title and Bihar aspiring for a strong performance as a host.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:20 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 is set to create a historic moment for Bihar, as the state hosts this prestigious multi-discipline sporting event for the first time. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed gratitude to both the central and state governments for this opportunity.

Bihar is gearing up to welcome over 6,000 athletes who will compete in 27 sporting events, with Maharashtra aiming for a hat-trick of victories after winning previous editions in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Notably, Bihar and Maharashtra will field the largest contingents, consisting of over 400 athletes each.

A total of 36 states and Union Territories will participate, reflecting the broad appeal of these games. Amidst this, the Games are seen as a platform for talent scouting, crucial for preparing athletes for the 2032 and 2036 Olympics. The event will offer 284 gold medals, with key sports including swimming, athletics, and wrestling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

