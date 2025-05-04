Left Menu

Stellar Athletes Make Headlines in Sports Weekend

A round-up of recent sports highlights includes Cordell Tinch's record-equalling hurdles time, Katie Ledecky's world record swim, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's boxing victory, Naomi Osaka's tennis triumph post-maternity, Carli Lloyd's Hall of Fame induction, and significant MLB and NBA developments, featuring a thrilling Kentucky Derby win by Sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:30 IST
This weekend's sports news highlights remarkable achievements across various events, showcasing athletes at their peak performance levels.

Cordell Tinch stunned the athletics world with a 12.87-second race, matching 2008 Olympic champion Dayron Robles' time. Meanwhile, Katie Ledecky broke her own 800m freestyle world record as she prepares for the world championships.

In boxing, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez reclaimed the undisputed super middleweight championship. Naomi Osaka marked her return to tennis by winning the WTA title post-maternity break. Additionally, Carli Lloyd was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, along with other notable names.

MLB saw action with the reinstatement of Josh Rojas and a walk-off grand slam by Kyle Stowers for the Marlins against the Athletics. The NHL's Carolina Hurricanes signed Frederik Andersen to a contract extension, while NBC announced the return of the iconic 'Roundball Rock' for NBA coverage.

Sovereignty defied the odds to win the Kentucky Derby amid challenging track conditions, closing an exhilarating sports weekend.

