Ruud Rules the Red: Casper Claims First Masters 1000 Title

Casper Ruud triumphed in the Madrid Open, securing his first Masters 1000 title. The 26-year-old outplayed Jack Draper in a gripping three-set final. Overcoming an injury, Ruud showcased resilience and skill on clay, achieving a career milestone he had long dreamt of.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-05-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 01:25 IST
In a thrilling Madrid Open final, Norway's Casper Ruud clinched his first Masters 1000 title, defeating Jack Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday. The victory marked a significant milestone for the 26-year-old, who battled both a rib injury and a steadfast opponent to emerge victorious on the clay court.

Ruud, playing in his 18th claycourt final, demonstrated exceptional grit and determination. After trailing 3-5 in the opening set, he staged a remarkable comeback, breaking Draper twice to secure it 7-5. Despite Draper's valiant efforts to claim the second set, Ruud's unwavering focus ensured his triumph in the gripping three-set encounter.

This victory, achieved after defeating notable players such as Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Francisco Cerundolo, resonates deeply with Ruud, who has been dreaming of such an achievement since his youth. His on-court interview reflected both relief and pride at achieving this career-defining moment.

