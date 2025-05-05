Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Frustrations: A Sarcastic Spin at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton showcased his sarcastic side during the Miami Grand Prix, expressing dissatisfaction with Ferrari's strategic decisions via radio. The seven-time Formula One champion urged the team to improve communication after languishing behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton's comments reflected his frustration at being held back unnecessarily, asking Ferrari if he should "have a tea-break" while they deliberated on team orders. Despite the swap to let Hamilton through, Leclerc demanded a faster pace as he struggled to gain a significant lead.

The tension culminated in a collision with Williams' Carlos Sainz, though no penalties were issued. Post-race, Hamilton and Leclerc emphasized internal discussions for future strategy improvements, with team boss Fred Vasseur acknowledging their frustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)