Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Frustrations: A Sarcastic Spin at Miami Grand Prix

During the Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton expressed his frustration with Ferrari through sarcastic remarks on team radio. The seven-time world champion criticized the team's decision-making after being held behind teammate Charles Leclerc. Despite the issues, Hamilton maintained professionalism, highlighting the need for better teamwork.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 05-05-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 05:00 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Frustrations: A Sarcastic Spin at Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • United States

Lewis Hamilton showcased his sarcastic side during the Miami Grand Prix, expressing dissatisfaction with Ferrari's strategic decisions via radio. The seven-time Formula One champion urged the team to improve communication after languishing behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton's comments reflected his frustration at being held back unnecessarily, asking Ferrari if he should "have a tea-break" while they deliberated on team orders. Despite the swap to let Hamilton through, Leclerc demanded a faster pace as he struggled to gain a significant lead.

The tension culminated in a collision with Williams' Carlos Sainz, though no penalties were issued. Post-race, Hamilton and Leclerc emphasized internal discussions for future strategy improvements, with team boss Fred Vasseur acknowledging their frustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025