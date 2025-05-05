Scottie Scheffler's Record-Shattering Victory at Hometown Tournament
Scottie Scheffler tied the PGA Tour scoring record with a 31-under par 253 for his first win of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas. It was his 14th PGA win, made emotional by family presence. He finished eight shots clear of Erik van Rooyen.
In a dramatic display of skill and resolve, Scottie Scheffler etched his name into golf history by tying the PGA Tour scoring record at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson held in McKinney, Texas. With a remarkable 31-under par 253, Scheffler claimed his first victory of the season on his home turf.
The win, marking his 14th PGA title, was especially poignant for the American golfing star as he celebrated amidst family, including his infant son. Scheffler emotionally recalled his early days as a player, highlighting the significance of clinching the title at the tournament where he first competed professionally over a decade ago.
Despite narrowly missing the solo PGA scoring record due to a bogey on the penultimate hole, Scheffler remained unfazed, finishing comfortably ahead of second-place Erik van Rooyen. With the triumph, Scheffler reflected on the years of dedication that culminated in this career-defining moment.
