Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler's Record-Shattering Victory at Hometown Tournament

Scottie Scheffler tied the PGA Tour scoring record with a 31-under par 253 for his first win of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas. It was his 14th PGA win, made emotional by family presence. He finished eight shots clear of Erik van Rooyen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 05:45 IST
Scottie Scheffler's Record-Shattering Victory at Hometown Tournament
Scottie Scheffler

In a dramatic display of skill and resolve, Scottie Scheffler etched his name into golf history by tying the PGA Tour scoring record at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson held in McKinney, Texas. With a remarkable 31-under par 253, Scheffler claimed his first victory of the season on his home turf.

The win, marking his 14th PGA title, was especially poignant for the American golfing star as he celebrated amidst family, including his infant son. Scheffler emotionally recalled his early days as a player, highlighting the significance of clinching the title at the tournament where he first competed professionally over a decade ago.

Despite narrowly missing the solo PGA scoring record due to a bogey on the penultimate hole, Scheffler remained unfazed, finishing comfortably ahead of second-place Erik van Rooyen. With the triumph, Scheffler reflected on the years of dedication that culminated in this career-defining moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025