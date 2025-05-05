Left Menu

Tim Paine Demands Transparency in Rabada's Drug Test Saga

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has criticized the lack of transparency in Kagiso Rabada's failed drug test disclosure, urging authorities for full disclosure. Rabada's positive test for banned substances led to a provisional suspension, with debates about its classification as a personal issue. WADA rules could mean a ban of up to four years.

Updated: 05-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:16 IST
Tim Paine, the former Australian cricket captain, has criticized the lack of transparency surrounding Kagiso Rabada's drug test failure. Paine is pressing for full disclosure from the authorities handling the case.

Rabada recently announced that he is under provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned recreational drug. This followed his unexpected exit from the Indian Premier League, where he had cited personal reasons for his departure.

Paine has expressed frustration over the use of 'personal issues' to obscure the situation, arguing that such excuses do not apply when a professional athlete tests positive for drugs during a tournament. Current WADA regulations mean Rabada could face a ban from three months to four years, but the lack of clarity on the case fuels speculation about Rabada's potential participation in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

