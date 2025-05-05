Record-Breaking Performances and Strategic Moves Electrify Sports World

The sports world witnessed an exhilarating weekend filled with milestones and strategic shifts across various disciplines. In Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals shattered their franchise record by hitting seven home runs in a single game, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 11-6. Maikel Garcia emerged as a standout player with two home runs, leading the charge for the Royals.

Transitioning to basketball, the Golden State Warriors clinched a crucial Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets, ensuring their advance to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Buddy Hield took center stage with a 33-point performance, backed by Stephen Curry's dynamic second-half play.

In Formula One racing, Oscar Piastri showcased remarkable prowess by clinching his third consecutive win at the Miami Grand Prix, further extending his championship lead. Meanwhile, NBC announced the revival of the iconic 'Roundball Rock' anthem for its upcoming NBA coverage, adding a nostalgic touch to the sports broadcast landscape.

