Champions Clash: Inter Milan and Barcelona Battle in Semifinals

Inter Milan heads into the return leg of their Champions League semifinal against Barcelona with cautious optimism, after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg. Despite their impressive initial lead, Inter faces Barcelona's formidable attack, highlighted by young talent Lamine Yamal and Ballon d'Or contender Raphinha.

Barcelona, aiming for their sixth title, must address defensive vulnerabilities and key player injuries. The pressure is on coach Hansi Flick to make strategic adjustments, especially with Marc-André ter Stegen's return from injury and Wojciech Szczesny's continued goalkeeping duties.

As the competition heats up, both teams are grappling with the demands of a packed schedule. Barcelona faces further injury setbacks, while Inter's captain and key players also nurse injuries, adding layers to the decisive upcoming clash.

