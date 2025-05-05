Kriol Star Shocks Defending Champions as US Monastir Tops Sahara Conference

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2025 season is heating up, and this weekend’s dramatic showdowns in Dakar offered an intense glimpse into the competition’s future. In an electrifying doubleheader at the Dakar Arena in Senegal—attended by over 47,000 fans—Cape Verde’s Kriol Star delivered a stunning overtime victory over reigning champions Petro de Luanda, while Tunisia’s US Monastir capped their Sahara Conference campaign with a resounding win over ASC Ville de Dakar.

Kriol Star Stuns Petro de Luanda in Overtime Thriller

In one of the most gripping matches of the season, BAL debutants Kriol Star edged Petro de Luanda 71-69 after an intense overtime battle. The win not only marked a statement victory for the Cape Verdean side but also punched their ticket to the 2025 BAL Playoffs, which are set to take place at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, from June 6 to 14.

Kriol Star’s rising star Anderson Correia showcased his versatility with 16 points and five rebounds, while Ivan Almeida delivered a near triple-double performance, tallying 14 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. The team also benefited from a standout performance by NBA Academy Africa prospect Lewis Uvwo, who played the full 40 minutes and contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

Despite committing 28 turnovers, Kriol Star dominated the boards with a 52-43 rebounding edge, proving critical in a game that went down to the wire.

Petro, a three-time BAL Playoff qualifier and 2022 finalist, saw Glofate Buiamba lead the scoring with 16 points, and Aboubacar Gakou added 15 points and seven rebounds. Both teams concluded the Sahara Conference phase with 3-3 records, allowing them to qualify for the postseason—Petro finishing second and Kriol Star third in the group standings.

US Monastir Secures Top Spot with Victory over Dakar

In the day’s second clash, 2022 BAL champions US Monastir (Tunisia) underlined their championship pedigree by defeating ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal) 77-68. With this win, Monastir improved to 4-2, securing first place in the Sahara Conference and clinching automatic qualification to the playoffs.

US Monastir was led by veteran guard Osiris Eldridge, who scored 22 points and dished out four assists. Former NBA Academy Africa standout Babacar Sane contributed a strong double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Tunisian club outshot their opponents with 43% field goal accuracy and claimed a 45-39 rebounding advantage.

Dakar, despite strong individual efforts, wrapped up their 2025 BAL journey with a disappointing exit. Will Perry was a bright spot, leading all scorers with 20 points and seven assists, while Makhtar Gueye added 18 points.

What’s Next: The Nile Conference and Playoff Picture

The 2025 BAL season continues with the Nile Conference group stage, taking place from May 17 to 25 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. The participating teams include:

Made By Basketball (South Africa)

Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya)

Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Basketball (APR, Rwanda)

The top two teams from this group will automatically qualify for the BAL Playoffs. A third spot will go to the better team between FUS Rabat (Morocco), who placed third in the Kalahari Conference, and the third-place team from the Nile Conference.

These teams will join an already stacked playoff field, which includes:

Al Ittihad (Egypt)

Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria)

US Monastir (Tunisia)

Petro de Luanda (Angola)

Kriol Star (Cape Verde)

The stage is now set for an epic finish to the 2025 BAL season, with the league’s top talent set to clash under the lights of Pretoria in June.