Legal Showdown: León vs. FIFA Over Club World Cup Spot

León faces legal battle with FIFA over entry to the Club World Cup, due to shared ownership with another team, Pachuca. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to deliver a verdict. FIFA plans a substitute playoff if León loses. The dispute involves significant financial stakes.

Updated: 05-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:24 IST
In a crucial legal battle, Mexican soccer team León awaits a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging a FIFA decision that excluded them from the Club World Cup due to shared ownership.

León and Pachuca, both owned by Grupo Pachuca, qualified for the tournament. However, FIFA's integrity rules prohibit teams with the same owners. Despite being drawn into separate groups, León was expelled in March after judges deemed their ownership structure inconsistent with FIFA's standards.

The club's appeal seeks reinstatement, eyeing an initial $9.55 million from FIFA plus potential prize money. If León's appeal fails, a playoff will determine its replacement, heightening tensions as the Club World Cup looms.

