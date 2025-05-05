Legal Showdown: León vs. FIFA Over Club World Cup Spot

In a crucial legal battle, Mexican soccer team León awaits a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging a FIFA decision that excluded them from the Club World Cup due to shared ownership.

León and Pachuca, both owned by Grupo Pachuca, qualified for the tournament. However, FIFA's integrity rules prohibit teams with the same owners. Despite being drawn into separate groups, León was expelled in March after judges deemed their ownership structure inconsistent with FIFA's standards.

The club's appeal seeks reinstatement, eyeing an initial $9.55 million from FIFA plus potential prize money. If León's appeal fails, a playoff will determine its replacement, heightening tensions as the Club World Cup looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)