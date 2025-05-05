Chennai Super Kings Sign Urvil Patel Amid Injuries
Chennai Super Kings have signed wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi, who is out with a ligament tear. Patel, known for his record-breaking T20 performances, joins CSK as they face a challenging end to the league season with three matches remaining.
Chennai Super Kings have fortified their squad by signing Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi. Bedi, sidelined due to a ligament tear in his left ankle, won't participate in the remaining IPL matches.
Urvil Patel joins CSK for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. He made headlines with a near-record T20 century, showcasing his explosive batting talent. Although he was part of the Gujarat Titans last season, this will be his debut appearance in the IPL, aiming to bolster the beleaguered Chennai team.
The Super Kings, with just two wins from 11 encounters, are out of playoff contention. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey as Smaran Ravichandran's replacement, navigating their injury woes amid playoff hopes.
