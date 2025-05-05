Toss Results: Sunrisers Hyderabad Elect to Bowl Against Delhi Capitals

In a crucial Indian Premier League matchup, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field against Delhi Capitals. The match took place on a competitive Monday evening.

Delhi Capitals, positioned fifth, are determined to improve their standing as the battle for the play-off spots heats up. The team decided to maintain their previous lineup, showing confidence in their existing squad.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are seeking redemption, stuck at ninth place with only three victories from ten matches. With an urgent need for wins, the team hopes to change their fortunes starting with this game.

(With inputs from agencies.)