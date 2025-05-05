Left Menu

Sunrisers Face Make-or-Break Clash Against Delhi Capitals

In a crucial IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, bowled first against Delhi Capitals. With playoff hopes at stake, SRH needs a win to avoid elimination. Meanwhile, DC aims to re-ignite their campaign after recent losses. Key players' strategies and team changes add excitement to the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:25 IST
Sunrisers Face Make-or-Break Clash Against Delhi Capitals
SRH captain Pat Cummins and DC skipper Axar Patel (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The competition for playoff spots has intensified, and Sunrisers find themselves precariously positioned, needing a win to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Delhi Capitals, currently fifth on the points table, have experienced a dip in form, having lost three of their last four matches. Captain Axar Patel expressed intentions to bat first, recognizing the importance of capitalizing on a good pitch while aiming to limit the opposition's score. This late phase of the tournament demands victories, and both teams are feeling the pressure to perform.

Notably, Sunrisers have made strategic changes by dropping all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, putting faith in their new playing XI which includes Abhishek Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat. Conversely, Delhi's lineup boasts stalwarts like Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc, signalling their intent to reclaim momentum before the playoffs. The cricketing world watches as these teams battle for crucial points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025