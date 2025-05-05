Sunrisers Face Make-or-Break Clash Against Delhi Capitals

In a high-stakes encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The competition for playoff spots has intensified, and Sunrisers find themselves precariously positioned, needing a win to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Delhi Capitals, currently fifth on the points table, have experienced a dip in form, having lost three of their last four matches. Captain Axar Patel expressed intentions to bat first, recognizing the importance of capitalizing on a good pitch while aiming to limit the opposition's score. This late phase of the tournament demands victories, and both teams are feeling the pressure to perform.

Notably, Sunrisers have made strategic changes by dropping all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, putting faith in their new playing XI which includes Abhishek Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat. Conversely, Delhi's lineup boasts stalwarts like Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc, signalling their intent to reclaim momentum before the playoffs. The cricketing world watches as these teams battle for crucial points.

(With inputs from agencies.)