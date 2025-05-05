Tamil Nadu Boosts Sports Infrastructure with Significant Investments

The Tamil Nadu government is making significant strides in improving the state's sports infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced. Recent projects include synthetic turfs and a new martial arts center, with a focus on both supporting infrastructure and recognizing athletic talent.

Over the past four years, the state's spending on sports infrastructure has surpassed Rs 545 crore, a sharp increase compared to the Rs 348 crore spent by the previous AIADMK regime over a decade. New facilities include athletic turfs in Madurai, Thanjavur, and a hockey turf in Tirunelveli.

The government is also investing in the future of young athletes with the establishment of the STAR Academy across 38 districts. To further incentivize excellence, pension payments, cheques, and medals were distributed to outstanding sportspersons and coaches, along with assurances of government jobs for 100 athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)