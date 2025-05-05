Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Boosts Sports Infrastructure with Significant Investments

Tamil Nadu's government is significantly enhancing sports infrastructure and support for athletes. Spending over Rs 545 crore in four years, they have built facilities and offered incentives, including jobs through quotas. Several projects, including three sports turfs and a martial arts center, have been inaugurated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:12 IST
Tamil Nadu Boosts Sports Infrastructure with Significant Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government is making significant strides in improving the state's sports infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced. Recent projects include synthetic turfs and a new martial arts center, with a focus on both supporting infrastructure and recognizing athletic talent.

Over the past four years, the state's spending on sports infrastructure has surpassed Rs 545 crore, a sharp increase compared to the Rs 348 crore spent by the previous AIADMK regime over a decade. New facilities include athletic turfs in Madurai, Thanjavur, and a hockey turf in Tirunelveli.

The government is also investing in the future of young athletes with the establishment of the STAR Academy across 38 districts. To further incentivize excellence, pension payments, cheques, and medals were distributed to outstanding sportspersons and coaches, along with assurances of government jobs for 100 athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025