Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski Takes Helm at Brisbane 2032 Olympics Commission

The Brisbane 2032 Olympics has reached a new milestone as Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski is set to chair the coordination commission. Her appointment has been warmly welcomed by the Games' chief, Andrew Liveris, who praised Jaworski's depth of experience and familiarity with Australia.

The coordination commission is instrumental in ensuring the successful organization of the Olympics, consistently liaising with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Jaworski's predecessor, Kirsty Coventry, has moved on to become the first female president of the IOC, marking a historic progression within the Olympic movement.

Filipina Jaworski, an accomplished executive board member of the IOC since 2020, brings a wealth of insights from her competitive sports career, complemented by years spent in Australia. As Brisbane gears up for the Games, this leadership transition emphasizes continued commitment to planning and executing an exceptional event in 2032.

