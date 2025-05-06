Left Menu

Mark Boucher's Early Influence on Virat Kohli's Cricket Career

Virat Kohli credits former South African cricketer Mark Boucher for significantly impacting his early cricket career. Boucher's advice on playing short balls shaped Kohli's skills, pushing him towards international success. Their conversations influenced Kohli's growth, enabling him to secure a spot in the Indian team with MS Dhoni's and Gary Kirsten's backing.

Mark Boucher's Early Influence on Virat Kohli's Cricket Career
Virat Kohli. (Photo- IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Star RCB batter Virat Kohli has revealed the pivotal role played by former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher in early shaping his cricket career. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli reminisced how Boucher's insights during RCB's formative years helped him tackle his struggles against short balls.

Kohli shared that Boucher, who sensed a nascent potential in him, guided him directly, advising him to improve on specific aspects like handling short balls. The former South African cricketer's impactful conversations motivated Kohli to refine his technique, fueling his drive to become one of India's cricketing stalwarts.

Boucher's period with RCB coincided with Kohli's formative international years, during which he achieved critical backing from then skipper MS Dhoni and coach Gary Kirsten. Their support, coupled with Kohli's determined spirit, enabled his ascent in cricket, a journey now reflected in his exceptional ongoing IPL performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

