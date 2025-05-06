Thrills and Spills: Dramatic Sports Moments Unfold

Aaron Gordon hit a critical late-game 3-pointer to help the Denver Nuggets clinch a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in a nail-biting playoff match. Nuggets interim coach David Adelman praised his team's unwavering resilience in the thrilling 121-119 victory.

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a setback when goalie Anthony Stolarz had to leave the game due to a head injury after a collision with Sam Bennett. Despite the incident, no penalties were called, keeping the drama alive in the playoff series.

In a significant announcement, President Donald Trump revealed that Washington D.C. will host the 2027 NFL Draft. This marks the first time since 1940 that the nation's capital will host the high-profile event, expected to draw a massive crowd on the National Mall.

(With inputs from agencies.)