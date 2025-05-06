Left Menu

Veteran O'Connor Eyes Wallabies Return Amid Leadership Transition

James O'Connor, a seasoned rugby player, is under consideration for the Wallabies squad due to his valuable experience among young flyhalves. As Joe Schmidt transitions out as coach, his coordinated efforts with incoming Les Kiss aim to ensure Australia's preparedness for the 2027 World Cup.

James O'Connor's potential return to the Wallabies squad has surfaced as a topic of interest, highlighted by head coach Joe Schmidt on Tuesday. O'Connor, known for his versatility and experience, has caught attention with his Super Rugby Pacific performances, creating a buzz around his possible inclusion among young flyhalves.

Schmidt emphasized the need to blend youthful energy with seasoned expertise within the team, as he considers O'Connor's prior contributions and adaptability. Ultimately, the goal is a balanced squad that can leverage O'Connor's wisdom to fortify the lineup.

Simultaneously, the Wallabies are witnessing a leadership transition, with Les Kiss set to take over as head coach in 2026. Schmidt aims to smooth this transition, aligning with existing staff to build momentum for a promising 2027 World Cup campaign.

