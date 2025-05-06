Champions League Clash: Martinez and Lewandowski Set for Semifinal Standoff
Inter Milan's captain Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona's star Robert Lewandowski are expected to return for their Champions League semifinal second leg. Both teams aim for the final, with Inter eyeing a win after losing in 2023 and Barcelona seeking its first final since 2015.
Inter Milan and Barcelona's Champions League semifinal second leg promises excitement as key forwards return from injury. Inter's Lautaro Martinez, who has been crucial this season, is set to make a comeback after a thigh injury, according to coach Simone Inzaghi.
Inzaghi mentioned Martinez could start against Barcelona, despite doubts about his fitness. Barcelona, on the other hand, will see Robert Lewandowski return to the squad, although he will initially be on the bench as per coach Hansi Flick.
Both teams have their eyes on the grand prize, with Barcelona looking to reach its first final since 2015, while Inter aims to overcome past setbacks. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal, intensifying the anticipation surrounding this clash.
