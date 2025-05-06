Left Menu

Golden Triumphs: Stellar Performances at KIYG 2025

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 saw remarkable achievements, with Chandigarh's Saiyam Choudhury and Rajasthan's Ashwin Bhardwaj clinching gold in boys' Judo. Delhi's Gargi Tokas and Stanzin Daechan also excelled in the girls’ categories, reaffirming their dominance in the competition held in Bihar.

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 witnessed exceptional performances in the Judo competition held in Bihar, as Chandigarh's Saiyam Choudhury (50kg) and Rajasthan's Ashwin Bhardwaj (81kg) clinched gold in the boys' category on Monday.

Saiyam effortlessly secured victory in just 26 seconds against Uttar Pradesh's Chintu by Ippon, while Ashwin overcame Haryana's Bhavya in a closely contested 81kg final to seize the gold medal. Meanwhile, Delhi's Gargi Tokas (40kg) and Stanzin Daechan (63kg) also emerged victorious, reaching the pinnacle of success with gold-winning efforts.

The event also saw commendable performances from much-spirited participants. Punjab's Raghu Mehra and Chandigarh's Vivek Kumar shared bronze in the boys' 50kg category. In the women's section, Mumbai's Gargi Tokas displayed her prowess, defeating Gujarat's Sarvaiya Divyaben with an Ippon in 41 seconds, while Stanzin Daechan triumphed over Manipur's Athoibi Yanglem in 24 seconds in the 63kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

