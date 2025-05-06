Kho Kho Kicks Off at Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Thrills on Rise in Bihar

Bodhgaya's BIPARD ground buzzed with excitement as the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 commenced, featuring the indigenous sport of Kho Kho. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hundreds of school students gathered, reflecting the rising popularity of this traditional game.

Spanning May 4 to May 15 across five cities in Bihar, the games underscore India's commitment to elevating indigenous sports globally. Bodhgaya hosts 16 teams from nine states, drawing in 240 players, 16 coaches, and 16 managers for an action-packed competition held on two indoor mat courts.

This year's Khelo India Youth Games host a blend of Olympic, non-Olympic, and indigenous sports, uniting 10,000 participants from 36 states and union territories. As the games continue, Kho Kho shines as a symbol of India's sporting culture and commitment to developing young talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)