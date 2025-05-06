Golden Triumphs at Khelo India Youth Games

In a dazzling display of athleticism, the Khelo India Youth Games saw standout performances, notably from Rajasthan's Harshita Jakhar and Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde, who each bagged two gold medals.

Rajasthan surged to the top of the medal tally with a total of six golds. This included victories by Harshita in both the scratch race and the time trial event, while her cousin Aditya Jakhar secured the boys' scratch race title. Maharashtra's Aditi Hegde added to her gold medal tally, excelling in swimming events.

Meanwhile, in a spirited show at the BIPARD swimming pool, Telangana clinched three gold medals. Bihar marked its entry into the medal record with silvers, with notable performances at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Complex. Gujarat also celebrated its first judo golds, rounding off an eventful day.

