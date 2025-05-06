Golden Triumphs at Khelo India Youth Games
The Khelo India Youth Games witnessed remarkable performances with Rajasthan's Harshita Jakhar and Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde clinching major victories. Rajasthan topped the medal tally, while Maharashtra and Karnataka followed closely. Notable achievements also came from Telangana, Bihar, and Gujarat athletes, highlighting the competitive spirit across various sports.
- Country:
- India
In a dazzling display of athleticism, the Khelo India Youth Games saw standout performances, notably from Rajasthan's Harshita Jakhar and Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde, who each bagged two gold medals.
Rajasthan surged to the top of the medal tally with a total of six golds. This included victories by Harshita in both the scratch race and the time trial event, while her cousin Aditya Jakhar secured the boys' scratch race title. Maharashtra's Aditi Hegde added to her gold medal tally, excelling in swimming events.
Meanwhile, in a spirited show at the BIPARD swimming pool, Telangana clinched three gold medals. Bihar marked its entry into the medal record with silvers, with notable performances at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Complex. Gujarat also celebrated its first judo golds, rounding off an eventful day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raju Shetti Condemns Maharashtra's Farmer Policies and VIP Expenditures
Toshiba Energizes Telangana: Major Investment in Manufacturing Expansion
Rahul Pande Takes Helm as Maharashtra's New State Chief Information Commissioner
Heatwave Alert: Rising Temperatures in Rajasthan
Fadnavis Pushes for Timely Completion of Key Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects