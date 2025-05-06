Left Menu

Golden Triumphs at Khelo India Youth Games

The Khelo India Youth Games witnessed remarkable performances with Rajasthan's Harshita Jakhar and Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde clinching major victories. Rajasthan topped the medal tally, while Maharashtra and Karnataka followed closely. Notable achievements also came from Telangana, Bihar, and Gujarat athletes, highlighting the competitive spirit across various sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:07 IST
Golden Triumphs at Khelo India Youth Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of athleticism, the Khelo India Youth Games saw standout performances, notably from Rajasthan's Harshita Jakhar and Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde, who each bagged two gold medals.

Rajasthan surged to the top of the medal tally with a total of six golds. This included victories by Harshita in both the scratch race and the time trial event, while her cousin Aditya Jakhar secured the boys' scratch race title. Maharashtra's Aditi Hegde added to her gold medal tally, excelling in swimming events.

Meanwhile, in a spirited show at the BIPARD swimming pool, Telangana clinched three gold medals. Bihar marked its entry into the medal record with silvers, with notable performances at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Complex. Gujarat also celebrated its first judo golds, rounding off an eventful day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025