MotoGP Introduces New Regulations for Injured Riders

MotoGP has introduced new regulations to aid riders returning from injuries. Among these changes, injured riders who missed races can now carry out tests with their bikes before rejoining competitive action. This revision aims to prevent scenarios where riders like the reigning champion, Jorge Martin, are disadvantaged due to pre-season injuries.

MotoGP clarified that for a rider to access this testing provision, they must have been absent for three consecutive events or have been unable to participate for a minimum of 45 consecutive days. These adjustments are part of broader efforts to enhance safety and fairness in the sport.

Additionally, MotoGP has instituted new penalties for riders who leave the grid during events. This measure was necessitated by incidents such as the scramble at the Americas MotoGP, where a sudden weather change led to chaos. Riders must now adhere to a strict penalty procedure if they exit the grid prematurely.

