Left Menu

MotoGP Introduces New Regulations for Injured Riders

MotoGP has announced new testing regulations for injured riders, allowing them to conduct tests post-injury before returning to races. This change follows instances like Jorge Martin's inability to test with his team after an injury. Other rule updates include penalties for riders leaving the grid unexpectedly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:13 IST
MotoGP Introduces New Regulations for Injured Riders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MotoGP has introduced new regulations to aid riders returning from injuries. Among these changes, injured riders who missed races can now carry out tests with their bikes before rejoining competitive action. This revision aims to prevent scenarios where riders like the reigning champion, Jorge Martin, are disadvantaged due to pre-season injuries.

MotoGP clarified that for a rider to access this testing provision, they must have been absent for three consecutive events or have been unable to participate for a minimum of 45 consecutive days. These adjustments are part of broader efforts to enhance safety and fairness in the sport.

Additionally, MotoGP has instituted new penalties for riders who leave the grid during events. This measure was necessitated by incidents such as the scramble at the Americas MotoGP, where a sudden weather change led to chaos. Riders must now adhere to a strict penalty procedure if they exit the grid prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025