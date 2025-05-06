India Shines in Archery World Cup Stage 2

India made a commanding statement in the Archery World Cup Stage 2, claiming the top spots in the compound section qualification rounds for both men's and women's teams. The competition saw the Indian contingent overpower formidable opponents on Tuesday.

Veteran Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav led the charge in the individual men's rankings, finishing second and third, respectively. Their consistent performances, alongside Ojas Deotale's top 10 placement, propelled the men's team to the top of the standings with a collective score of 2134, narrowly surpassing South Korea's score of 2132.

In the women's division, Madhura Dhamangaonkar made a stunning return to the sport, scoring a career-best 708 points and securing third place in the rankings. Alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and newcomer Chikitha Taniparthi, the team outperformed competitors, ensuring their place at the forefront of the qualification standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)