Left Menu

India Shines in Archery World Cup Stage 2

India excelled in the Archery World Cup Stage 2 qualification round in the compound division, with men's and women's teams topping the rankings. Notable performances from Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, and Madhura Dhamangaonkar contributed to the team's success. Both teams secured direct entry into further stages of the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:28 IST
India Shines in Archery World Cup Stage 2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

India made a commanding statement in the Archery World Cup Stage 2, claiming the top spots in the compound section qualification rounds for both men's and women's teams. The competition saw the Indian contingent overpower formidable opponents on Tuesday.

Veteran Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav led the charge in the individual men's rankings, finishing second and third, respectively. Their consistent performances, alongside Ojas Deotale's top 10 placement, propelled the men's team to the top of the standings with a collective score of 2134, narrowly surpassing South Korea's score of 2132.

In the women's division, Madhura Dhamangaonkar made a stunning return to the sport, scoring a career-best 708 points and securing third place in the rankings. Alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and newcomer Chikitha Taniparthi, the team outperformed competitors, ensuring their place at the forefront of the qualification standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025