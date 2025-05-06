Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Calls for Cricket Boycott Against Pakistan Amid Terror Tensions

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Gautam Gambhir urges India to cut cricket ties with Pakistan. The attack has prompted India to impose strict measures, including pausing the Indus Water Treaty. Gambhir emphasizes that until terrorism ceases, cricketing engagements between the nations should remain suspended.

In the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 25 Indian lives along with one Nepalese, India's cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has called for an outright suspension of cricket engagements with Pakistan. Gambhir expressed this stance after the attack occurred at Baisaran meadow, emphasizing the need to halt ties until terrorism subsides.

The Indian government's response included stringent countermeasures such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Gambhir shared his viewpoint at the ABP News Summit, aligning with the government's actions. He stated, "There's nothing more pressing than safeguarding lives, and until cross-border terrorism ends, cricketing relations should remain on hold."

Relations between the two cricketing nations have been strained since 2008, with the last bilateral series taking place in India during 2012-13. Despite Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy in February, India abstained due to geopolitical tensions, leading to a dual-venue decision for future ICC events. Gambhir also dispelled rumors of discord with India captain Rohit Sharma, attributing such claims to sensationalism for television ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

