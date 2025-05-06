Alan Hutton Envisions Ronaldo Playing Until 45
Former defender Alan Hutton supports Cristiano Ronaldo's potential to play until age 45, as the football star continues to perform exceptionally. With 33 goals for Al Nassr this season, Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing down, defying age with remarkable fitness and determination.
Alan Hutton, former Tottenham and Aston Villa defender, believes that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo could continue playing until he reaches 45. At 40, Ronaldo remains a formidable force, netting 33 goals in the ongoing season for Saudi club Al Nassr, displaying no signs of losing momentum.
Hutton suggests that with his exceptional fitness and discipline, Ronaldo can maintain his competitive edge in Saudi Arabia and possibly extend his career. "Cristiano probably feels he could play until 45," Hutton told BoyleSports, as reported by Goal.com. He emphasized Ronaldo's enduring ability to score and match fitness, which suggests his career might continue flourishing.
Reflecting on his own career, Hutton recalled facing Ronaldo and recognized the Portuguese star's extraordinary skills and presence. He acknowledges Ronaldo's ability to control games and his prowess in scoring, lauding his physical and technical attributes. Hutton considers it a privilege to have played against one of the world's best, underscoring Ronaldo's unwavering dedication to the sport.
