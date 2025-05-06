Scottish Championship Set to Tee Off at Trump's Aberdeenshire Golf Course
The Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire will host the DP World Tour's Scottish Championship in 2025. The tournament is scheduled for August 7-10 and marks the first European Tour event at the course. The R&A is evaluating Trump's Turnberry course for potential future events despite past controversies.
The Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, owned by the Trump Organisation, will host the DP World Tour's Scottish Championship in 2025, according to an announcement by tour organizers.
Scheduled for August 7-10, this $2.75 million tournament will be the first European Tour event at the prestigious course, known for its modern links design in the UK.
The R&A is currently assessing the feasibility of using Trump's Turnberry course for future Open Championships, although the site has faced recent protests and its role has been under scrutiny since January 2021.
