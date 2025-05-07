Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Triumph in Last-Ball Thriller Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel defended the team's middle-order after a rain-curtailed victory against Mumbai Indians. The match, filled with ups and downs, ended in a last-ball victory for GT, led by fine performances from the lower-order batsmen Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:31 IST
Rahul Tewatia in action. (Photo- GT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rain-affected match at the IPL, Gujarat Titans (GT) pulled off a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets. The encounter was marked by fluctuating fortunes, ultimately providing a dramatic last-ball finish that saw the 2022 champions prevail.

GT's assistant coach Parthiv Patel robustly defended the performance of the team's middle-order, highlighting that their chances to bat had been limited due to the dominance of the top three - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Patel noted the middle-order's challenges during the post-match press conference, and expressed a commitment to improvement as the tournament continues.

The match was notable for the efforts of groundsmen in ensuring play post-rain delays, as well as a key 71-run partnership between Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav for MI. Despite GT's initial wobbles, crucial contributions by Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee sealed their dramatic victory. Shubman Gill's standout performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

