Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to postpone the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 and related pre-events, citing escalating tensions between India and Pakistan as the primary reason. The announcement was made on Friday, following a series of cross-border hostilities.

In an official statement, the CAB emphasized that a revised schedule, including updated venues and fixtures, will be released after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in coordination with relevant authorities, including any advisories issued by the BCCI. On Thursday, drone and missile attacks launched by Pakistan targeted India's western border. The assaults were effectively intercepted by India's air defense systems, preventing major damage.

The strikes have been associated with retaliation against India's 'Operation Sindoor', conducted earlier this week against terrorist camps in Pakistan after a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir. Throughout this period, the CAB has expressed unwavering support for the Indian government and armed forces, emphasizing national unity and security above all. The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended for a week by the BCCI, reinforcing the sport's commitment to national priorities.

