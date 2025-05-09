Mohammed Afsal Shatters 800m National Record at UAE Athletics Grand Prix
Mohammed Afsal, an Asian Games silver medalist, broke the 800m national record with a time of 1:45.61 at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix, surpassing Jinson Johnson's 2018 record. Afsal finished second behind Kenya's Nicholas Kiplagat. Animesh Kujur also set a national record in the 200m race.
Mohammed Afsal etched his name into the record books on Friday by breaking the seven-year-old national record in the 800 meters at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix.
The 29-year-old clocked an impressive 1:45.61, surpassing Jinson Johnson's record of 1:45.65 set in 2018. Afsal finished second to Nicholas Kiplagat of Kenya, who won the race at 1:45.38.
Despite his accomplishment, Afsal fell short of the 2025 World Championships automatic qualification mark of 1:44.50. Animesh Kujur also set a new national record in the 200m, clocking 20.45 seconds.
