Mohammed Afsal Shatters 800m National Record at UAE Athletics Grand Prix

Mohammed Afsal etched his name into the record books on Friday by breaking the seven-year-old national record in the 800 meters at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old clocked an impressive 1:45.61, surpassing Jinson Johnson's record of 1:45.65 set in 2018. Afsal finished second to Nicholas Kiplagat of Kenya, who won the race at 1:45.38.

Despite his accomplishment, Afsal fell short of the 2025 World Championships automatic qualification mark of 1:44.50. Animesh Kujur also set a new national record in the 200m, clocking 20.45 seconds.

