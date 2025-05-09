Left Menu

Mohammed Afsal Shatters 800m National Record at UAE Athletics Grand Prix

Mohammed Afsal, an Asian Games silver medalist, broke the 800m national record with a time of 1:45.61 at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix, surpassing Jinson Johnson's 2018 record. Afsal finished second behind Kenya's Nicholas Kiplagat. Animesh Kujur also set a national record in the 200m race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:54 IST
Mohammed Afsal Shatters 800m National Record at UAE Athletics Grand Prix
Mohammed Afsal
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohammed Afsal etched his name into the record books on Friday by breaking the seven-year-old national record in the 800 meters at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old clocked an impressive 1:45.61, surpassing Jinson Johnson's record of 1:45.65 set in 2018. Afsal finished second to Nicholas Kiplagat of Kenya, who won the race at 1:45.38.

Despite his accomplishment, Afsal fell short of the 2025 World Championships automatic qualification mark of 1:44.50. Animesh Kujur also set a new national record in the 200m, clocking 20.45 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025