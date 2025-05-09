FIFA Expands Women's World Cup to 48 Teams Beginning 2031
FIFA has approved the expansion of the Women's World Cup from 32 to 48 teams starting in 2031. This decision aligns the women's tournament with the men's format and seeks to enhance global competitiveness in women's soccer, following the successful 2023 edition held in Australia and New Zealand.
FIFA has taken a historic step in women's soccer by approving the expansion of the Women's World Cup to 48 teams, beginning with the 2031 tournament. This move reflects the governing body's commitment to fostering greater inclusion and competitiveness in women's football globally.
Beginning in 2031, the Women's World Cup will feature a 12-group format, increasing the number of matches to 104, mirroring the expansion seen in the men's World Cup set for 2026. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that this decision is not only about more teams participating but also about strengthening women's soccer infrastructures worldwide.
The United States is anticipated to host the 2031 edition, marking its third time as the host nation, while the United Kingdom is the sole bidder for 2035. This expansion follows the successful 2023 tournament where teams across all confederations showcased significant progress and global competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kingston University Explores Hormonal Impact on Women's Soccer Injuries
FA's Landmark Ruling: Transgender Women Banned from Women's Soccer in England
Transgender Women Banned from Women's Soccer Teams in the UK: A Landmark Ruling
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's Strategic Diplomacy During U.S. Visit
India's FTAs: Boosting Global Competitiveness and Export Prospects