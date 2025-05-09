Newcastle's Crest Concerns: Fans Challenge Club's Change

Newcastle United's plan to revise the club's crest has stirred apprehension among fans, who believe the consultation process is flawed. The club asserts that the current design, in use for 37 years, no longer suits the digital age.

Season ticket holders and club members received a survey, aimed at gathering opinions on the proposed change. However, the Newcastle United Supporters Trust criticized the survey as biased, questioning its ability to truly engage fans or produce reliable outcomes. The trust highlighted a Football Association requirement for clubs to demonstrate majority support before making changes to key symbols like the crest.

In response to fan objections, the trust has requested a reevaluation of the survey, emphasizing the need for it to be unbiased and inclusive of options against altering the crest. They stress that the club's crest is an integral 'Heritage Asset' essential for the city's unity, urging adherence to FA guidelines.

