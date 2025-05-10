Left Menu

UAE Strategically Retires Batters in Unique T20 Win

In a Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Asian qualifier match, UAE strategically retired their batters to avoid rain disruption. Esha Oza hit an impressive 113, contributing to UAE's 192-0 before they ended the innings. UAE then bowled out Qatar for 29 to secure a 163-run victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unusual strategic move during the Women's Twenty20 World Cup Asian qualifier in Bangkok, the United Arab Emirates retired their batters en masse with the threat of rain looming. Captain Esha Oza played a pivotal role, smashing 113 off 55 balls to propel UAE to 192-0 in just 16 overs.

Although declaring an inning is not allowed in T20 Internationals, UAE cleverly maneuvered within the rules by having each batter take to the field before retiring unused, thus preserving their formidable score.

The tactic proved successful as UAE bowled out Qatar for a mere 29 runs in 11.1 overs, clinching a 163-run victory and maintaining their top spot in Group B. The group leader will advance to a 'Super Three' round, where the top two will qualify for the World Cup in England and Wales next year.

