UAE Strategically Retires Batters in Unique T20 Win

In an unusual strategic move during the Women's Twenty20 World Cup Asian qualifier in Bangkok, the United Arab Emirates retired their batters en masse with the threat of rain looming. Captain Esha Oza played a pivotal role, smashing 113 off 55 balls to propel UAE to 192-0 in just 16 overs.

Although declaring an inning is not allowed in T20 Internationals, UAE cleverly maneuvered within the rules by having each batter take to the field before retiring unused, thus preserving their formidable score.

The tactic proved successful as UAE bowled out Qatar for a mere 29 runs in 11.1 overs, clinching a 163-run victory and maintaining their top spot in Group B. The group leader will advance to a 'Super Three' round, where the top two will qualify for the World Cup in England and Wales next year.

