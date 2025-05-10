Marquez Dominates French Grand Prix Sprint

At the French Grand Prix, Ducati's Marc Marquez etched his name in MotoGP history by becoming the first rider to clinch six successive sprint victories. The win enabled him to take back the championship lead from his sibling, Alex Marquez.

Fermin Aldeguer, a rookie with Gresini Racing, impressed by securing third position, achieving his first podium in a sprint event. Meanwhile, polesitter Fabio Quartararo had to settle for fourth place as the dominant Ducati bikes claimed an all-Spanish podium finish.

The race unfolded with Ducati showcasing its power, redefining the dynamics of the championship standing, and cementing Marc Marquez's position as a formidable force in the MotoGP sprint format.

