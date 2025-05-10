Chelsea's Unbeaten Season: A Historic Milestone in Women's Super League
Chelsea secured an unbeaten season and set a points record in the Women's Super League with a 1-0 win over Liverpool. Arsenal held off Manchester United in a thrilling 4-3 victory to finish second. Chelsea finished with 19 wins, three draws, and 60 points, a WSL record.
Chelsea capped off an unprecedented season by remaining unbeaten in the Women's Super League, with a 1-0 home win against Liverpool marking the final triumph. The match saw Chelsea clinching the victory in the 91st minute through Aggie Beever-Jones, setting a new points record with 60 points in a single season.
The team not only won their sixth consecutive WSL title but also became the first to go unbeaten in a 22-match campaign. While Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea have achieved unbeaten records in past seasons, this year's feat involved more matches. Erin Cuthbert, Chelsea's midfielder, praised the team's perseverance and strategic gameplay.
Meanwhile, Arsenal ended their season on a high note with a narrow 4-3 win over Manchester United, reinforcing their second-place finish. At another venue, Crystal Palace faced relegation from the WSL, succumbing to Manchester City's dominance in a 5-2 defeat, to be replaced by the London City Lionesses next season.
