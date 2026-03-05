All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

The Premier League champions Liverpool are set for a thrilling encounter against Hollywood-backed Wrexham on July 29 at Yankee Stadium. This match is part of their US pre-season tour, which also sees Liverpool facing Sunderland at Nashville on July 25, and Leeds United in Chicago on August 2.

Liverpool's US fan base is rapidly growing, with over 26 million supporters. The club declared the US its top international retail market. An impressive 62 Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs and 12 International Academies establish the team's significant presence across the states.

Wrexham, under the ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since 2021, has soared in popularity. They face Leeds at Tampa and Sunderland at Philadelphia in their US tour. After three successful promotions, Wrexham aims for a Premier League spot. Manager Phil Parkinson eagerly anticipates their US return.

