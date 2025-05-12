Left Menu

Virat Kohli: End of an Era in Test Cricket

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket marks the end of a remarkable career. The 36-year-old has left a lasting legacy with 9230 runs, including 30 hundreds. Cricket figures praise his leadership, passion, and significant contributions, celebrating his impact on the game and his inspiring dedication to Test cricket.

Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket has led the cricket community to hail the end of an era for one of India's modern-day greats. Kohli, known for his passion and exemplary performance on the field, leaves behind a legacy of 9230 runs and 30 centuries in this format.

At 36, Kohli announced he would no longer play Tests but continue with ODIs, after retiring from T20 Internationals last year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) characterized this as the closing of a significant chapter while admiring his indelible contributions to Indian cricket.

Tributes from across the cricketing world acknowledged Kohli's fervor and influence. From coaches to contemporaries like Gautam Gambhir, and legends such as Novak Djokovic and AB De Villiers, all commended Kohli's indomitable spirit and his transformative impact on the format, setting new standards in performance and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

