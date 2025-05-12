Upgraded Wings Set F50 Catamarans SailGP for New York Reentry

Repairs and upgrades to the F50 catamarans' wingsails are ready in time for the New York Sail Grand Prix, SailGP confirmed on Monday. This follows the cancellation of the Rio event due to a wingsail defect, discovered after the Australian boat's wing incident in San Francisco last March.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts highlighted enhancements including an Aluminum Nomex core and stronger laminate for the wingsails. 'The new shear webs will be approximately twice as strong,' he stated, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of global teams to ensure fans see all twelve teams return to racing in New York.

The repair operation, split between Florida and the UK, involved extracting faulty components and conducting extensive sea trials. To maintain competitive fairness, the Rio event was canceled. Racing will resume in New York on June 7-8, with Australia leading the standings.

