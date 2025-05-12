Achraf Hakimi: The New King of Ligue 1

Achraf Hakimi, the star defender for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has been honored as the top African player in France's Ligue 1, receiving the prestigious Marc-Vivien Foe Award. The award, which acknowledges African talent in the French league, highlights Hakimi's contribution to PSG's successful title run and their progress to the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old Moroccan player outshone Nice forward Evann Guessand from Ivory Coast and Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra from Senegal to claim the honor. Hakimi becomes the second defender and the fourth Moroccan to achieve this accolade, joining the ranks of Marouane Chamakh, Younès Belhanda, and Sofiane Boufal.

PSG is on the cusp of a historic season, aiming for its first treble. With a Champions League final against Inter Milan and the French Cup final against Reims, Hakimi's role is crucial. His recent performance, which saw him score against Arsenal in the Champions League semifinal, underscores his vital presence in the team.

