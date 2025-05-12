Left Menu

Achraf Hakimi: The New King of Ligue 1

Achraf Hakimi, a defender for Paris Saint-Germain, has been named the top African player in Ligue 1, winning the Marc-Vivien Foe Award. His exceptional performance helped PSG clinch the title and advance to the Champions League final. Hakimi is celebrated for his outstanding skills and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:25 IST
Achraf Hakimi: The New King of Ligue 1
Achraf Hakimi
  • Country:
  • France

Achraf Hakimi, the star defender for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has been honored as the top African player in France's Ligue 1, receiving the prestigious Marc-Vivien Foe Award. The award, which acknowledges African talent in the French league, highlights Hakimi's contribution to PSG's successful title run and their progress to the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old Moroccan player outshone Nice forward Evann Guessand from Ivory Coast and Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra from Senegal to claim the honor. Hakimi becomes the second defender and the fourth Moroccan to achieve this accolade, joining the ranks of Marouane Chamakh, Younès Belhanda, and Sofiane Boufal.

PSG is on the cusp of a historic season, aiming for its first treble. With a Champions League final against Inter Milan and the French Cup final against Reims, Hakimi's role is crucial. His recent performance, which saw him score against Arsenal in the Champions League semifinal, underscores his vital presence in the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025