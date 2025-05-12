Left Menu

Tottenham's Quest for European Glory: A Turning Point Awaits

Tottenham Hotspur's manager, Ange Postecoglou, aims to end the club's 17-year trophy drought by defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final. The victory would also secure a Champions League spot. Despite challenges and injuries, Postecoglou sees this as a crucial turning point for the club's history.

Updated: 12-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:26 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou views the upcoming Europa League final against Manchester United as a pivotal moment for the club. Securing victory next week would not only end a 17-year trophy drought but also mark a significant transformation in how the club is perceived.

Despite overseeing a challenging season with Tottenham finishing 17th in the Premier League, Postecoglou is just one win away from claiming European silverware and gaining entry to the Champions League. This season has been tough, especially with numerous player injuries adding to the difficulties.

Key players like James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall will miss the final, while the team awaits fitness updates on Dejan Kulusevski. Yet, a victory in Bilbao could symbolize a new era for Tottenham, breaking the cycle of under-achievement and establishing a more successful future.

