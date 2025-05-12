Tottenham's Quest for European Glory: A Turning Point Awaits

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou views the upcoming Europa League final against Manchester United as a pivotal moment for the club. Securing victory next week would not only end a 17-year trophy drought but also mark a significant transformation in how the club is perceived.

Despite overseeing a challenging season with Tottenham finishing 17th in the Premier League, Postecoglou is just one win away from claiming European silverware and gaining entry to the Champions League. This season has been tough, especially with numerous player injuries adding to the difficulties.

Key players like James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall will miss the final, while the team awaits fitness updates on Dejan Kulusevski. Yet, a victory in Bilbao could symbolize a new era for Tottenham, breaking the cycle of under-achievement and establishing a more successful future.

